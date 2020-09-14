'We're on our side here:' Audio replays moments when Golden Ray capsized in St. Simons Sound

In an investigative hearing, audio from the Golden Ray cargo ship shows the crew's reaction as the ship starts listing.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — New details were revealed regarding the capsizing of the Golden Ray cargo ship near St. Simon’s Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard started a series of hearings on their investigation into how and why the ship tipped over with 24 people and a load of cars on board. In Monday’s hearing, First Coast News heard what happened on board the ship the moment it capsized. You can hear the captain and his crew frantically trying to correct the ship before it tipped over.

An animation created by the Coast Guard from the voyage data recorder and personal pilot unit recovered from the ship plays out the moment the Golden Ray car carrier capsized.

“Captain?” a crew member said.

“Yeah?” Captain John Tennant responded.

“It’s best that we stay on the sandbar here. Run aground on the sandbar that way she doesn’t sink in the [St. Simon’s] Sound,” a crew member said.

A few seconds later, communication cuts off.

From calm to panic: this is some of the audio onboard the #GoldenRay as it starts listing and starts capsizing in the St. Simon's Sound. Warning: some strong language @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/b2Q90ZqmTY — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) September 14, 2020

“That audio definitely gets your attention," Susan Inman said. "In the situation, even though everyone got out it was intense."

Inman, coastkeeper with the Altamaha Riverkeeper has followed the Golden Ray incident closely, monitoring several discharges and environmental impacts of the ship’s collapse. Inman, along with others, watched the testimony from home.

The virtual hearing was held in Brunswick but was broadcast to the public on the U.S. Coast Guard’s website due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake Welborn of the U.S. Coast Guard said there was no indication that vessel machinery contributed to the incident. Welborn also said the vessel had no indication that any vessel safety or communication equipment contributed to the incident.

Inman and the Altamaha Riverkeeper group has demanded transparency from the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies about the effects of the ship’s collapse. She says this hearing is one step in the process.

“It’s bringing to light what has occurred but it hasn’t given us answers on the damage done to the environment,” Inman said.

Testimony from a Brunswick Harbor Pilots representative Bruce Fendig was given, but his testimony was cut short due to technical issues.

This week, the Golden Ray’s pilot, Captain John Tennant, along with members of the ship’s owner Hyundai Glovis, are set to testify.