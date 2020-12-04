CAMDEN COUNTY, Georgia — When Derek Bunkley’s tattoo business in Kingsland, Ga. had to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic he decided he wasn’t going to just sit back and do nothing.

“I looked at my son and said 'Listen, son, something big is going to happen in life sometime and either you are going to sit on the sidelines or you’re going step up and help the people around you,'” Bunkley recalled. "I said we're going to step up and do everything we can.”

He decided to smoke pork butts to help feed those in need.

“They go a long way, and they feed a lot of people,” Bunkley said.

With a 200-pound donation from Winn-Dixie, he set out to help families.

“They kept needing it, and I was like 'I'm going to keep going,'" he said. "We can't stop now, so I started the Save Our Butts page. If I can't work, I've got to do something, so every day we've been smoking pork butts. In the last week and a half, I think we've smoked about 1,300 pounds of pork butts and given them away.”

He launched the Camden Curbside Facebook page to bring together restaurant owners and food vendors to provide specials and help the community, and it quickly took off.

“Overnight I had about 5000 members on the Facebook page from the community,” Bunkley said. “Thursday, I have a restaurant doing a buy one, get one. Me and my buddy both bought 25 meals a piece, so that’s 100 free meals there. I have a restaurant giving away 200 kids meals Tuesday. I have somebody line up for tomorrow and Wednesday.”

Easter Sunday he plans to give away at least 500 plates of smoked pork.

“This is a time with unemployment how it is, there are a lot of families in need, and that means there are a lot of children sitting there hungry,” Bunkley said. “I’m going to keep doing it until I go back to work and in all honesty, this has changed how I look at food. When we get back to work once a month, we are smoking pork butts because this is our job now.”

He will post the time and location of the Easter meal giveaway on the Camden Curbside Facebook page Sunday morning for anyone in need. If you are your business would like to donate meals in the coming days, you can post on that page.

“We have to step up and do the right thing and show them that we do love our community, and we are going to keep our community together,” Bunkley said.

