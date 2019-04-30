Wells Fargo donated close to $1 million to non-profit organizations and schools across the state of Florida as part of two major fundraising events on Saturday and Sunday.

As part of their 'Days of Service' event, over 1,000 volunteers completed nearly 140 service projects and donated more than $500,000 in grants to Florida nonprofits and schools.

Local organizations on the First Coast also benefitted from the volunteer days.

Volunteers participated in food pantry sorting and food distribution with Catholic Charities, worked on interior housework at a house off Broadway Ave with HabiJax, and helped with the Strides for Pride 5K race in Riverside with JASMYN.

There were also donations made to the March for Babies to support the organization March of Dimes.

Thank you to all the volunteers who helped make our First Coast a better place to live!