PALATKA, Fla. — Sandra Michael, 76, is living with health problems, but the Palatka woman is very much alive.

"Well, I am not dead yet," she told First Coast News.

In summer 2019, Michael was declared dead. She received a letter of condolences from her health insurance company. It indicated her Medicare coverage will end in July as a result.

"I was shocked," Michael said. "I said I ain't [dead]."



What happens when you are declared dead and you are not? For someone with chronic health issues, it means more problems.

"I can't get my medications and I ended up in the hospital because of it," she said.

For months, Michael's family has been trying to get the mistake resolved. Twila Bourassa is her daughter and caregiver.

"We made two trips to the Social Security office and I said everything should be fine, and it wasn't," Bourassa said.

Could it be the result of a mix-up in social security numbers? The family doesn't know, but they signed an affidavit stating that Michael is alive.

Her social security benefits were restored in January but not her health insurance.

"Somebody needs to get it fixed," Bourassa said.

Why? The medical bills from a November hospital stay are due and Michael is having difficult refilling her much-needed prescriptions.

The family said the stress of fighting the bureaucracy is too much to bear .

"I don't want to see my mom not being able to breathe, crying for no reason," Bourassa said. "It is heartbreaking to watch Mom suffer like that, and I feel totally helpless."

On Your Side reached out both the Social Security Administration and the health Insurance company.

The insurance company promised a quick resolution.

"We will jump right on this to research and resolve," a spokesperson said.

We may never know what happened. Privacy laws prohibits them from discussing the issues without a release. We will follow to see if the issue is resolved promptly.