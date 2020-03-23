JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Welcome to Rockville is canceled due to governmental restrictions on mass gatherings to prevent COVID-19, according to Danny Wimmer Presents, the company that runs the music festival.

The rock festival is expected to return in May 2021 "bigger and stronger than ever," the company said.

Those who purchased tickets to Rockville can either receive a full refund, apply their purchase to the May 2021 festival or change their ticket for another DWP festival.

Details about these three options and the festival are expected to be released in the next few days.

Rockville is typically held in Jacksonville but 2020 would have marked its first year in Daytona Beach.

