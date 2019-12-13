JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The American Red Cross is assisting two people who had to evacuate an 18th Street apartment after a fire on Thursday night. A man who was nearby when he saw black smoke coming out of the unit said he was able to get them out.

"She was locked inside with the burglar bars on, yelling 'help us, help us'" Michael Allen told First Coast News.

Allen said he ran into the apartment, which was filling with heavy smoke.

"I'm screaming for a fire extinguisher," he said. "Couldn't find it. When I did find it, it was too hot for me to hold onto."

Chief Robin Gainey of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said once crews arrived on the scene, they were able to put out the fire quickly.

He said no one was hurt.

Jakobe West, who lives upstairs from the burning apartment, said he believes Allen is to thank for that.

"A man was like, 'hurry up, get out of the house, get out of the house, there's smoke," Jakobe said.

He and his mother quickly gathered up what they could and ran downstairs. Then his mother realized they didn't have Mona, their guinea pig. She tried to run back up to her apartment above the one that was burning, but firefighters wouldn't let her.

"And I told my mom, don't go back to get the guinea pig, don't worry about the guinea pig, because if you die - you're worried about the guinea pig," Jakobe said.

His mother said she is still worried about her pet.

"I hope my guinea pig is still alive," she said.

In the end, both said they realize what's really important.

"At least we still survived," Jakobe said.

"Yes, that's the most important thing," his mother agreed.

Allen said he's glad all the people got out okay.

"He saved our life," Jakobe said, "If he hadn't never did it, we would have been dead."