It’s been a full year since Jacksonville experienced the wrath of Hurricane Irma.

All this week, we’re taking a look back at people impacted by the storm. One family that lost everything was the Mathis-O'Malley family. We followed Michele O’Malley and her children for weeks as they moved and couch surfed and found temporary FEMA lodging. The family became a central part of our hour-long documentary, "5 Feet High and Rising."

We caught up with Michele last week, to see where the family landed and how they’re recovering.

When we first met the Mathis-O’Malley family, they were living six to a hotel room. Their Cedar Street home was uninhabitable, their possessions ruined, their future unforeseeable.

With FEMA lodging only guaranteed week to week, Michele said, "We don’t know where we're going next. That’s a little scary."

After five moves, Michele, her husband and their blended family of five kids landed in a rental home near Beauclerc last March. They plan to move back to San Marco when they are ready to buy, but hope that's at least a couple years off.

They are really sick of moving.

Besides an aversion to one more move, however, Irma is a distant memory. "It seems like it happened forever ago," says Michele. "It's just like nothing ever happened."

Her sons agree. "I don’t really think about it a lot, 'cause I don’t really remember it," says James.

Landon chimes in, "No memory, like."

It's hard to believe one year erased the family's trauma and itinerancy. Michele credits it to generally being a roll-with-the-punches family.

"We’re all pretty resilient, and we’ve been through quite a bit, too," Michele said. "We've learned whatever happens to just say, 'All right, let's see what’s next.'"

They are also comforted by the help they received from neighbors, their church, even their kids' schools. Whether it was friends who gave them restaurant gift cards or teachers who did loads of their laundry, they say the assistance gave them a brighter view from a sometimes grim place.

"We’ve learned to watch out for other people that need help, too, because it was wonderful to see how fast people came to our aid when we needed it," says Michele. "We want to be those people for others in the future."

