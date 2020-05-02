Clay County residents are worried that building on an old industrial site will cause new environmental problems.

Next week, the county will be discussing the latest on the old Solite plant in Green Cove Springs.

Two years ago, there were talks of rezoning the old Solite plant to build homes on the 900-acre land in Green Cove Springs. Some are concerned about the contaminants left behind at the old industrial plant.

“I believe that there is a plan of some sort in motion, we don’t know what the plan is but we deserve to know what it is,” Randy Gillis said.

Gillis lives near the old Solite plant.

Solite made concrete aggregate and started burning hazardous waste and materials before the plant closed in the 1990s.

Two years ago, Gillis and others voiced their concerns about potential development.

“We were concerned because of some knowledge and misunderstandings about the pollution,” Gillis said.

The county tells First Coast News that Stoneridge Farms, formerly Solite, has had recent discussions with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to remove contaminated soil and other solid waste management units.

A statement in part from the county says:

“On January 14, 2020, the property owner’s consultant provided to FDEP a Corrective Measures Study (CMS) revised schedule. On January 27, 2020, the FDEP advised the property owner that it approved the revised scheduled and in accordance with the schedule the first CMS will be submitted by April 27, 2020. The FDEP also noted that site assessment must be completed prior to the implementation and approval of a final remedy. The DEP has the option to require additional remedial alternatives as warranted. The FDEP provided that if the property owner should have any questions that Bradley Buselli with the FDEP should be contacted.”

Gillis is worried that cleaning up and building on the land will cause old environmental hazards to be a new danger to residents.

He also thinks that county leaders need to be transparent about what the future holds for the property.

“We want to make sure the board of Clay County communicates with the citizens about what’s happening with this property,” Gillis said.

After our deadlines, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responded with a statement:

“The Department (DEP) is committed to ensuring the assessment and cleanup is conducted in accordance with Florida’s environmental laws. DEP provides oversight for the assessment and remediation of contamination. Where contamination is identified, DEP works with the responsible party to map the contamination and oversee the development of a cleanup plan to remove or contain the contamination to prevent environmental impact and human exposure.

The Department expects the responsible party to adhere to the approved Corrective Measures Study Schedule and the requirements of F.A.C. 62.780. This rule provides guidance to assure responsible parties enact clean-up of contaminated sites.

The clean-up cost will be based on the remedial solutions selected as detailed in the Remedial Action Plans (RAPs) shown on the attached CMSS."

Additionally, the site was never considered a superfund site, DEP said.

This issue will be discussed at the next county commissioners meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.