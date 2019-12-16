A family was devastated by a fire Monday morning that destroyed their Westside home of over 20 years.

“I really thank God for everything he has done for me,” said Michael Ross, who owns a home in the 6600 Shindler Drive. “We could be dead right now.”

Ross says the fire started when he turned the heat on in the house.

“I heard a crackling noise,” Ross said. “I went around checking everything and all of a sudden I see smoke coming out of the ventilation area. Then there it is, in my office in the attic, the fire was coming down.”

Immediately, Ross went to help his brother-in-law, who is blind, while his wife, mother-in-law and granddaughter escaped the home.

The Ross family is nearly empty-handed as clothes, belongings and their home were all destroyed, but the community is stepping up in their time of need.

“When the gentleman came over this morning just offering to help and they wanted to offer me money, God just really told me, 'I’ve got your back,'” Ross said.

Ross, a former pastor, said he has been having dreams all week of people handing him money and being told everything will be okay. He says this was God preparing him for this day to give him the assurance he will be okay.

“He was with me leading up to this point,” Ross said. “I was wondering about all of these dreams that God has been giving me the last few days.”

The Red Cross is providing the family with three nights in a hotel, but after that, they are on their own and need the community’s help.

“Clothes, Christmas gifts, anything that can bring some sort of joy this holiday season is anything that can be helpful,” said Larissa Ross, Michael’s daughter.

If you’d like to donate to the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe by following this link.