JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Destiny Everette recalls every moment of her last day with her best friend Terry Bryant, or T.J. as she called him.

The two were so close that 12-year-old Everette was counting down the days until their one year "friend anniversary," which would have been on September 30. Instead, on Thursday night, she was left holding the jacket that she had let 11-year-old T.J. borrow just seconds before he was hit and killed by a car in the middle of University Boulevard.

"I still smells like him" she said. "He died in this same exact jacket that I wore every day, but I let him wear it yesterday. He wrapped it around his waist and then he got hit by the car. I was holding his hand so I got it off before the ambulance took him, I was just holding on to it."

She recalls their interaction together, even her last words to T.J. Wednesday afternoon before he tried crossing the street.

"I thanked him for always being there for me and I loved him as a brother, he thanked me for being like a sister to him and then we hugged," she said. "Then he tried to cross and I told him to wait because there was a car coming and the lady was going like 10 miles above the speed limit and T.J. thought he could make it so he ran across but the lady sped up and she just hit him."

She says what happened next changed her life forever.

"I blinked for one second and I saw his body go up in the air, I saw him hit the ground and then I ran to him," she said. “When I saw him fly up in the air, I knew he was gone, he wasn’t going to make it.”

She says she took his hand and called 911.

Everette believes the driver was going too fast.

"We all loved him, we just want justice," she said.

JSO says the driver stayed at the scene to assist. Their traffic homicide unit is now continuing the investigation; they are still trying to figure out if she was speeding when the crash happened.

"Ever since T.J. died, it hasn’t been the same, but he will always be in our memories, and he’s in a better place," Everette said.

