WAYCROSS, Ga. — A WWII veteran from Waycross died Monday morning at the age of 98, according to family members.

Months before his death, First Coast News sat down with WWII veteran Bob Willis back in November when he opened up about his life in the military and the losses he experienced at the hands of war.

“Didn’t expect to lose anybody, but we did,” Willis said. “In Waycross, we had about five or six who didn’t make it back. I knew every one of them.”

Willis said war was hell, but remembered a light among the darkness -- a woman named Pearl, whose fiancé had previously been killed in the war.

Pearl wrote letters Willis during WWII and the two soon married and started a family.

"We had a good life together,” Willis said. Pearl died in 2004 at 80 years old.

Ahead of Willis' own passing, he told First Coast News he had outlived most of his friends, including those he served with.

"I am, I guess, the last one to survive," he said.

