JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children.

Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.