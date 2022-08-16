Waycross correctional officer arrested connection to juvenile's death, officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, in connection to the death of a juvenile inmate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A correctional officer was arrested on Tuesday night after a juvenile from the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center died, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, in connection to the death of a juvenile inmate. The correctional officer was allegedly allowing juveniles to participate in a fight game while he was present, investigators said.

Hicks is facing charges for second degree murder, cruelty to children and violation of oath of office. He has since been booked into the Ware County Jail.