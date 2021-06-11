Water slides, beach-entry pool and 'adult enclave' now open to residents in Nocatee

The adult enclave includes an expanded Sundeck restaurant and bar.

If you live in Nocatee, you can beat the heat this summer at some of the new additions to the water park which include water slides, a beach-entry pool and even an 'adult enclave'.

The PARC Group announced Friday that the community Spray Park is now home to a beach-entry style swimming pool as well as several exhilarating slides.

The Twin Falls slide offers riders side-by-side racing thrills through two twisting lanes and allows residents to ride with a friend or family member. The height requirement is 42 inches.

Serenity Bay is also open, which is a new family swimming pool added at the entrance of the Spray Water Park. The pool features shallow-water seating and a beach entry.

The PARC Group says the pool area is secured to keep small children from wandering in or out.

An adult enclave area is also now open for residents ages 21 and up. The new space includes an expanded Sundeck restaurant and bar, as well as separate restrooms and direct access to the bar and concessions.

"This exclusive adult oasis allows residents to escape to a quiet area with friends or a good book," said Mo Rudolph, Director of Planning and Development for The PARC Group, the Master Developer of Nocatee.

"The serenity pool also features a beach entry, sun shelf and ample seating to soak in a slice of paradise."

The Splash Water Park and Spray Water Park are exclusively reserved for residents who call Nocatee home.