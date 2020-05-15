Water outage scheduled for Fernandina area neighborhoods Monday

The scheduled outage will take place on May 18 between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. It will affect homes and businesses located along Elm and MLK Streets.

A water outage is scheduled for water main repairs and fire hydrant replacement in a Fernandina Beach neighborhood Monday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Fernandina Beach Government.

The scheduled outage will take place on May 18 between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. It will affect homes and businesses located along Elm and MLK Streets between South 4th and South 10th; South 5th between Elm and Date Streets and Soth 7th between Elm and Fir Streets.

Those with homes or businesses in the affected areas received orange door tags, according to the post.