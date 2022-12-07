x
Water main break reported on Fort Caroline Road in Jacksonville, road closures in area

JEA will be closing all westbound traffic from the intersection of Fort Caroline and McCormick Roads and reroute traffic to Monument Rd.
Crews have isolated this water main break and are working on repairing it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA will be closing all westbound traffic from the intersection of Fort Caroline and McCormick Roads and reroute traffic to Monument Road due to a water main break.

JEA spokesperson Karren McAllister says that ten homes and one commercial businesses were affected by the water main break. The commercial business has been issued a boil water advisory. 

Eastbound traffic on Fort Caroline Road will not be affected, McAllister said.

Crews have isolated the water main and begun the repair process.

We will update as progress develops.

