Water closed to public in Fernandina Beach due to dangerous rip currents

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Water is closed to the public in Fernandina Beach due to dangerous rip currents, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department.

There is currently a double red hazard flag flying at all beaches.

Fernandina Beach Ocean Rescue pulled six people out of the water Thursday afternoon caught in rip currents.

Ocean Rescue says if you're ever in doubt, talk to a lifeguard. There will be extra staff this Fourth of July weekend.