PARIS, France — A First Coast native was there when the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire on Monday.

Brycen Gagnon, from Yulee, was visiting Paris when he captured video of the spire collapsing in the blaze.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department posted the video to their Twitter page.

Gagnon sent First Coast News more video from the scene, showing plumes of smoke emanating from the roof.

A spokesman with the cathedral said the entire wooden frame of the cathedral would likely come down, and that the vault of the edifice could be threatened too.

"Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame," Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media. The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.

The cause of the catastrophic blaze was not known, but French media quoted the Paris fire brigade as saying the fire is "potentially linked" to a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project on the church's spire and its 250 tons of lead. Prosecutors opened an investigation as Paris police said there were no reported deaths.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shared their reactions to the fire.

Onlookers somberly sang Ave María as crews worked to put out the blaze.

President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macros tweeted his sadness at seeing "this part of us burn tonight."