Deputy Ben Zirbel of the Clay County Sheriff's Office died as a result of injuries he sustained in an on-duty traffic accident.

On Wednesday, Anna Zirbel, wife of Deputy Zirbel and the mother of his 8-year-old son spoke to the media and community.

"My son my family and I want to thank everyone in this community for their love and support over the past few days. Ben’s passion in life was to help people which is why he became a sheriff’s deputy," Zirbel said.

She took time to thank the Clay County Sheriff's Office family which embraced her, her son and their family in recent trying times.

"Ben is still helping people. He was a registered organ donor. With his death, he may be helping save the lives of at least seven others with his organs. He may also be helping 100 more people with the gift of tissue."

Zirbel said she wants others to consider becoming an organ donor because you never know what may happen in the future.

"Never take a day for granted," she said. "We will always miss him but we know his kindness and his big heart will live within all of us."

