JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Video of an unknown motorcyclist is going viral for showing him sprawled across his bike, steering with his feet as he cruises down Interstate 95 in Jacksonville.

The video, which shows the motorcyclist going northbound on I-95 near Butler Boulevard, was taken by Rashand Anderson Glespen. She posted it to both Facebook and Instagram on August 18.

First Coast News spoke to Glespen who said she was going about 60 mph when the motorcyclist passed her on the road.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "He was flying. I'm still baffled."

In the Instagram repost by Only In Duval, the video received nearly 700 likes and nearly 40 comments.

