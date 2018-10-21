A Jags fan can be seen sucker punching a Texans fan in a video that's going viral on Facebook.

Following the punch which appears to have rendered the Texan fan temporarily unconscious, a female Texans fan attempted to retaliate by trying to punch the man who threw the punch. It is unclear what led up to the fight.

The original poster, Richard Elliott, said he witnessed the woman in the video and the man who threw the punch both being escorted out by police.

The video on Facebook has been viewed more than one million times and has been shared nearly 5000.

