JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A right was spotted just six miles from the Mayport area of Jacksonville Saturday morning.

Elijah Wilson told First Coast News he was out with friends to go spearfishing for lionfish when the whale made a surprise appearance at around 9:35 a.m.

"Oh my God," Wilson could be heard saying in a video of the whale rising from the water. Wilson said the whale was spotted about six miles east of the Mayport inlet.

"It was an awesome surprise," he told First Coast News.

Right whales are among the most endangered of the world's large whales with a population estimated to be at around 500 individuals, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.

The FWC says the coastal waters off Florida and Georgia are the only known calving area for North Atlantic right whales, and those waters are designated as "right whale critical habitat" by the National Marine Fisheries Service.

Right whales are typically spotted off the coast of Florida between November and April, according to the FWC.

