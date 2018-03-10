First Coast News will be livestreaming the opening. Mobile users, click here to watch.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry is set to open up a nearly six-decade-old time capsule at the newest City Hall building, 117 W. Duval St., at 10 a.m. in Downtown Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The capsule was buried by then-mayor commissioner Hayden Burns back in 1960.

It was recently discovered by Public Works crews when they conducted pre-demolition work on the building that was once Council Chambers.

"Opening this time capsule will give us a unique opportunity to explore the lives and work of Jacksonville leaders and citizens in the years leading up to 1968 and an opportunity to reflect on how far our city has come, " Curry said in a press release.

News articles from the '60s say inside the time capsule includes photos of each elected city official serving at the time, copies of newspapers, the 1960 municipal budget, the 1959 City financial report, a 1960-61 municipal yearbook, a dedication ceremony program, the 1960 City Hall directory and personal letters from past commissioners addressed to future City Council members, the press release said.

The capsule was originally placed in a cornerstone of the former 16-story City Hall building after a dedication ceremony held in Oct. of 1960.

The Bay Street building will be demolished early next year.

