UPDATE: The interview with Stephanie McCluney, wife of missing JFRD firefighter Brian McCluney, has been pushed to closer to 4 p.m. due to delays.

The wife of a missing firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is expected to speak to First Coast News at 3:45 p.m. as search efforts continue.

JFRD engineer Brian McCluney was reported missing after he and firefighter from Fairfax, Va., Justin Walker went fishing near Port Canaveral but never returned.

The two were last seen leaving the 200 Christopher Columbus boat ramp in a 24-foot center console boat, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

McCluney is an engineer at District 31 on the Westside, according to Randy Wyse with the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters. Wyse said McCluney and Walker were in McCluney's father's boat. McCluney's father had died just a few weeks prior.

Family notified the coast guard station in Port Canaveral that the boaters had not returned Friday evening as expected, according to the coast guard.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Sunday for those who wish to donate to search efforts.

At 2:49 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that crews investigated reports of a debris field 50 miles east of St. Augustine, but it was confirmed that the debris field was not related to the missing boaters.

READ MORE

RELATED: JFRD: 50 firefighters, 11 boats assisting in search for missing JFRD, Fairfax firefighters in Port Canaveral area

RELATED: Multiple agencies searching for missing JFRD, Fairfax firefighters who went fishing near Port Canaveral

RELATED: Donation page set up to help with search efforts for missing JFRD, Fairfax firefighters