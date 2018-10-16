Mobile users, click here to watch.

Members of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, along with Jacksonville's mayor Lenny Curry, will be holding a press conference to announce plans for the 2018 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl New Year's Eve Celebration.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. and will include plans for all game-day activities, as well as a post-game concert featuring a Platinum-selling recording artist. The artist, who is currently unknown, will be present at the press conference.

The 74th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on New Year's Eve at TIAA Bank Field. Tickets are available at taxslayergatorbowl.com.

First Coast News will be live streaming the press conference at 10 a.m.

