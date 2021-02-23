Putnam County Sheriff's Office holds press conference after human remains found over weekend

Investigators found the remains while searching for Nyeisha Nelson, who has not been seen since Feb. 11.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference days after human remains were found in a wooded area near a farm along County Road 308.

Investigators found the remains while searching for Nyeisha Nelson, who has not been seen since Feb. 11.

Authorities said they would not identify the remains until the autopsy was completed.

Nelson was initially reported missing by her family Wednesday afternoon after she had not been seen for several days, deputies said.

Putnam County authorities found Nelson's car in a wooded area on a road in Fruitland Thursday. The remains were discovered about four to five miles away, deputies said.

According to family members, Nelson picked up her daughter on Feb. 10 and took the child to school the next morning.

Deputies say a neighbor reported seeing Nelson in the yard of her home on Ohio Street before leaving in her 2008 grey Honda Accord.