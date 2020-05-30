WATCH LIVE: Protest happening in Jacksonville against police treatment of African-Americans in city, across country

The protest is called the Motorcade Caravan for Justice.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Community activists are gathering in Jacksonville Saturday to non-violently protest police treatment of African-Americans in the city and across the country, according to the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

The protest is called the Motorcade Caravan for Justice. The NCJ says the caravan in solidarity with protests happening across the country against what activists are calling the unjust killing of black citizens at the hands of law enforcement.

"We offer solidarity with people who are protesting the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery," the coalition said in a press release.