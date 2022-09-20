One in custody after shooting in Moncrief area Tuesday

Police say the incident happened in the 4200 block of Moncrief Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4200 block of Moncrief Road in relation to a person shot.

A man in his 20s was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremities, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers say that one person is in custody and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.