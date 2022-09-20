One in custody after shooting in Moncrief area Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4200 block of Moncrief Road in relation to a person shot.
A man in his 20s was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremities, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officers say that one person is in custody and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
Police say the incident may have began over some sort of disagreement, however, the investigation remains ongoing.