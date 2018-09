Mobile users, click here.

One lane has reopened after all northbound lanes were blocked Tuesday on I-295 northbound near St. Johns Bluff Road due to a multiple vehicle crash with injuries.

Traffic Alert: 1. 295 nb near St. Johns Bluff Rd. Multiple vehicle crash w/ injuries. All NB lanes blocked. 2. 295 near Baymeadows Rd. Crash w/ injuries & roadblock. 3. 295 SB near US 17. Crash w/ injuries & roadblock. Please follow your local media traffic information for more. — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 4, 2018

To avoid the crash, get off at Beach Boulevard and travel northbound on St. Johns Bluff to Atlantic Boulevard then get back on I-295.

295 NB DETOUR: To avoid the crash before St Johns Bluff exit... get off at Beach Blvd and travel NB on St Johns Bluff to Atlantic Blvd. Then get back on 295 #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/sWAevVxk4S — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) September 4, 2018

My God. The accident on 295 Northbound looks horrific. There are confirmed injuries, will update with further information. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/4nvojrKADG — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) September 4, 2018

