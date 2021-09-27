Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers honored with procession

Joshua Moyers died after being shot twice during a traffic stop Friday morning. The 29-year-old was planning his wedding.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County deputy who died in the line of duty will be honored with a procession Monday to a funeral home near Amelia Island.

Sheriff Bill Leeper confirmed the news Sunday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that I announce Deputy Josh Moyers has passed away this afternoon, September 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM at UF health in Jacksonville. Please keep Josh’s family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this terrible tragedy," Leeper said.

Moyers died at UF Health in Jacksonville where he was being treated after being shot in the face and back, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened following a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near Micker Street in the Callahan area of US 301.

During a news conference Saturday, Leeper said that Moyers was not expected to survive and that Moyers' family was in the process of finding recipients for his organs.

"I want to thank all the doctors and medical personnel at UF Health Jacksonville. They've done a tremendous job, they're some of the best of the best," Leeper said. "There was just nothing they could do for Josh."