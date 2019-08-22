The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the U.S. Coast Guard will be giving an update on their six-day search for two firefighters who went missing last week while boating off the Florida Coast.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun, who will make the call on whether to continue searching, or stop, said Wednesday night, "tomorrow we're going to have a conversation about whether or not we continue an active search or regular patrol."

WATCH LIVE HERE

Thursday's media briefing will be held at the Lexington Hotel on Jacksonville's Southbank. All previous media briefings were held at the Mayport boat ramp.

JFRD fireman Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, a firefighter from Fairfax, Va., were last seen Friday putting their single-engine 24-foot Robalo boat in the Atlantic Ocean near Port Canaveral. Hundreds of searchers have been looking for the men since they've been missing. The search area has expanded into South Carolina.

RELATED: Three Florida businesses offering total of $30K to whoever finds missing firefighters

RELATED: Missing Florida boater's tackle bag found off St. Augustine coast | 'This is a breadcrumb'

This is the last photo of the firefighters as they entered their boat into the water.

JFRD

RELATED: Jax Beach company offering $10,000 cash reward for any boater, pilot who finds missing firefighters

RELATED: JFRD Chief on search for missing Florida boaters: 'These guys have the skills to survive a long time'

RELATED: TIMELINE: Summary of key events in search efforts for two missing firefighters