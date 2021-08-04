Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, beach mayors provide COVID-19 updates

Mayor Lenny Curry and the mayors of the beaches communities will provide updates and answer questions regarding COVID-19 Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry and the mayors of the beaches communities will provide updates and answer questions regarding COVID-19 Wednesday.

Watch live here at 12:05p.m.

Mayor Elaine Brown of the City of Neptune Beach, Mayor Ellen Glasser of the City of Atlantic Beach and Mayor Chris Hoffman of the City of Jacksonville Beach will be in attendence.

Public Defender Charlie Cofer of the Fourth Judicial Circuit will also provide his perspective on how the pandemic is impacting local legal proceedings.