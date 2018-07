Mobile users, click here to watch.

Jacksonville's mayor Lenny Curry will present a city budget proposal for 2018 to 2019 to City Council Monday morning.

Curry is expected to address the special committee at 9 a.m.

The City Council Finance Committee will look over Curry's budget proposal prior to the final vote.

The budget is expected to take effect on October 1.

