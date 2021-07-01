Watch Live: Lot J project expected to face first major vote in Jacksonville City Council Thursday

If a simple majority of councilmembers votes Thursday to take the bill out of committee, the council would vote on final approval next Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The controversial Lot J project is expected to face its first major vote in the Jacksonville City Council on Thursday, with the proceedings continuing under the shadow of an explosive investigative report that calls into question the administration's transparency on a separate issue.

Watch live here at 10 a.m. *Story continues below

LOT J: Council is meeting for a potential vote to take the Lot J legislation out of committee, leading to a final vote next Tuesday. A number of amendments are expected to be proposed, debated.



Yesterday, CP Hazouri slammed the mayor's office, comparing the deal to JEA. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ZF8u0KVpBY — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) January 7, 2021

On Monday, the council's committee that spent the majority of 2020 investigating the failed privatization of JEA released a 138-page report, slamming the office of Mayor Lenny Curry for its alleged involvement in the effort.

Now, some prominent councilmembers are drawing connections between the JEA debacle and the Lot J deal.

"Lot J is right out of the JEA playbook," said Finance Committee Chair Matt Carlucci. "[It's] negotiated for a long time in secret, and then spring it on the council and expect us to vote on it quickly."