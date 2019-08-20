The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will give an update at 5 p.m. regarding the search for two missing firefighters, one of whom is an engineer with JFRD.

The firefighters, identified as JFRD's Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen leaving the 200 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday. McCluney is an engineer at District 31 on the Westside.

