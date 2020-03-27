Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will be giving an update on the city's coronavirus response Friday morning.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. and you can watch live right here.

As of Thursday night, 182 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both states' departments of health.

In Northeast Florida, according to Florida Department of Health:

Baker County -- five cases

-- five cases Bradford County -- one case

-- one case Clay County -- 20 cases, four deaths

-- 20 cases, four deaths Columbia County -- three cases

-- three cases Duval County -- 82 cases, three deaths

-- 82 cases, three deaths Flagler County -- eight cases

-- eight cases Nassau County -- five case

-- five case Putnam County -- 12 cases

-- 12 cases St. Johns County -- 36 cases, one death

There are a total of 2,484 cases reported in the state of Florida. In total, there have been 28 Florida deaths.

In Southeast Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Health:

Camden County -- two cases

-- two cases Charlton County -- one case

-- one case Glynn County -- six cases

-- six cases Pierce County -- one case

There are a total of 1,643 cases in the state of Georgia and 56 deaths.

For the latest updates on the virus and its impact on the First Coast, follow this live blog and join our Facebook group, Facts Not Fear: Your Coronavirus Questions Answered.

Major updates regarding the coronavirus from March 9 to March 15.