The funeral for Clay County Deputy Zirbel will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Mobile users click here to watch.

READ MORE | Clay County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of beloved deputy

READ MORE | WATCH | Wife of fallen Clay County Deputy: his death may be helping hundreds more

Deputy Zirbel was killed in an on-duty accident while he was on his motorcycle. He leaves behind a wife and 8-year-old son.

READ MORE | Clay County deputy Ben Zirbel has died as a result of on-duty traffic accident

© 2018 WTLV