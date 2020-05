TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at 6 p.m. to give an update on COVID-19 and possibly to speak about unemployment in the state.

First Coast News will live stream the conference in this story.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates.

RELATED: Live Blog: Florida Gov. DeSantis says reopening salons, barbershops is 'not a matter of if, but when'

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee