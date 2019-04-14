Mobile users, click here to watch.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is expected to give an update at 5:40 p.m. regarding the investigation into the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

Curtis Israel Gray was found dead at a Palm Coast laundromat early Saturday morning, deputies said.

Sunday morning, deputies announced they were searching for a suspect in Gray's homicide -- 17-year-old Marion Gavins Jr.

Deputies said that Gavins should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has seen Gavins should contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

