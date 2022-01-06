First SpaceX launch from Florida in the New Year

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center Thursday at 4:49 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, the first rocket launch of the New Year is scheduled in Florida.

The launch of the 49 Starlink satellites will do a low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A. The launch window is instantaneous, with a backup launch opportunity on Friday at 4:29 p.m.

Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-4, GPS III-5, and Inspiration4.

Back in November, SpaceX Crew-2 mission returned home after being delayed due to high winds near Florida.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico.

Aboard Endeavour were NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.