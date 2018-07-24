Police are about to hold a news conference, expected to start at 5:45 p.m.

A suspect is dead, one person is in custody, and one is possibly on the run after a deputy-involved shooting in Starke Tuesday, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bradford County. Sheriffs department says one suspect is dead after a chase through the county.@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lJV0mfeMkE — Eric Alvarez (@FCNEric) July 24, 2018

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. after the suspects led them on a chase throughout the county. The pursuit ended in Starke when a suspect got out of the car and fired at a deputy, BCSO said.

The suspect was allegedly hit by gunfire and died. Another suspect has been detained and a third suspect may have fled on foot.

“we had to go hide because our teacher was crying,” said Andrew Simmons, 5. The shooting happened near kids at the Concerned Parents of Bradford County summer camp. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/0ZfuH7TAES — Eric Alvarez (@FCNEric) July 24, 2018

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified about the incident and will lead the investigation.

His mother Sheneka Thomas describes the moment her son ran into her arms after the shooting happened near the summer camp.@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/1pjemO5AuP — Eric Alvarez (@FCNEric) July 24, 2018

