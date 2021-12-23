COVID-19 task force meets in Jacksonville to discuss need for vaccinations, boosters amidst virus surge

The task force met at the First Timothy Baptist Church located at 12103 Biscayne Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Statewide Coronavirus Education and Engagement Task Force met in Jacksonville Wednesday to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated.

The COVID-19 statewide task force addressed the need for focus on vaccinations and boosters amidst a virus surge.

“We are calling upon the faith-based leadership and community leadership to come together as we continue to implement the task force’s vision of encouraging seventy-five percent of our people to get vaccinated," said Dr. RB Holmes, Founder and Chairman of the task force.

"The scientific data is clear: the unvaccinated are spreading the virus to the vaccinated. The results are the fully vaccinated are experiencing a “breakthrough” of the virus and the unvaccinated are getting sicker, negatively impacting our stressed hospitals."

Reverend Dr. Timothy Newbill, Pastor of the First Timothy Baptist Church saaid the highly contagious Omicron variant is ravaging our communities.