Watch Live: Coaches, players speak ahead of TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Executives, head coaches and players will be speaking Thursday to members of the media ahead of the upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl President and CEO Greg McGarity, and representatives from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and ASM Global are also expected to be speaking.

Rutgers University replaced Texas A&M in the upcoming game and will face off against Wake Forrest University on Friday, Dec. 31.

The bowl game will be held at 11 a.m. on Bill Gay Grounds at TIAA Bank Field and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

“Our team is very grateful to the NCAA Oversight Committee for providing a team to fill the slot in this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman John Duce.