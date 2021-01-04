Quigley House, Clay County Sheriff's Office highlight issue of sexual violence

Clay County Sheriff's Office and leaders from the Quigley House will be holding a joint news conference.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and leaders from the Quigley House held a news conference Thursday to talk about the issue of sexual violence.

This month marks the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and leaders at the Quigley House provide resources and assistance for survivors.

Those services range from maintaining safety through an injunction or shelter to helping a survivor find a job, a home or even themselves

According to RAINN, on average there are 433,648 victims (age 12 or older) of rape and sexual assault each year in the United States.

A 24/7 helpline to provide immediate crisis intervention is available with a trained advocate who will answer to assist your needs. All calls are confidential with non-judgmental support at 904-284-0061.