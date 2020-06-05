Clay County officials updated the public about the openings of its new testing locations and how they can get tested by appointment only.

As of May 6, the testing schedule is as follows:

Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218 in Middleburg on May 6 and May 7

Clay County Administration Faculty Parking Lot on May 8 and May 11

Oakleaf Athletic Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd. in Orange Park on May 12 and May 13

Walter Odom Park, 450 Parkwood Dr. in Orange Park on May 14 and May 15

These locations are open by appointment only (call 877-252-9362) and only available to Clay County residents. You're asked to bring your ID, pen and a COVID-19 testing form, which will be available on site. Tests are free.

In addition to the testing sites, officials said the county is following Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Phase One" of reopening Florida. The county began reopening restaurants and retail at 25 percent capacity on Monday, May 4.

Phase One also included the reopening of establishments where you can get elective medical procedures, such as dental, orthodontal, endodontic and other health care practitioners' offices. Clay County Parks also remain open until sundown.

Bars, nightclubs and gyms remain closed, as well as vacation rentals. Nursing homes still remain off-limits to visitors.

Officials also encouraged the public to avoid gathering in groups larger than 10 people and to continue following CDC guidelines, such as maintaining safe social distancing and avoid non-essential travel.

Regarding governmental offices, the Clay County Clerks Office announced its Orange Park branch, located at 1478 Park Ave., is reopening for passport applications and marriage licenses only.

Public libraries are also reopening in Clay County on May 11 with limited hours:

Libraries in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs and Keystone Heights will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The library in Fleming Island will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"All other restrictions remain," officials said. "Follow guidelines by the CDC."