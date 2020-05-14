Attorney of man who shot video of Ahmaud Arbery death says he cannot speak on case

Bryan, also known as "Roddie," took the video of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting death in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga. on Feb 23.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The attorney for William Bryan said he expected to have updates to present to news media Wednesday night but explained during a news conference that circumstances have changed and he cannot speak at the moment.

First Coast News was there with cameras ready as Attorney Kevin Gough stepped up to the microphone. After apologizing for the last-minute change in plans, he only had one thing to say about his client.

"Mr. Bryan was hoping to sleep safely in his own bed tonight, I don't where he'll be sleeping tonight," Gough said. "I don't want to know where he'll be tonight."

Bryan, also known as "Roddie," took the video of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting death in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga. on Feb 23.

Gough said he could not speak about the case as he planned but expects to give an update Thursday at noon.