34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast in Jacksonville

The event was moderated by Anthony Austin from First Coast News.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville hosted the 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on Friday.

The 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast was presented by Florida Blue and featured a panel of community leaders that will be discussing racial injustice, education, healthcare, economic mobility and other moderated questions.

Panelists included City of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools and 2021 Florida Superintendent of the Year Dr. Diana Greene, UF Health CEO Dr. Leon Haley and United Way of Northeast Florida President and CEO Michelle Braun.