Police investigating undermined death in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Northwest Jacksonville after a man was found dead inside his home Monday.

Police say they responded to the 9500 block of Garden Street around 5:13 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.

When they arrived, JSO says officers forced entry and found an adult male dead inside.

Police say based on the circumstances of the death, there is no reason to rule out foul play at this time, so they are treating it as such.

A search warrant was obtained and police hope it leads to more answers.