Jacksonville mayor quarantining after COVID-19 exposure; Lot J testing site to move indoors at Regency

A week ago, Mayor Lenny Curry enacted a mandatory mask requirement for indoor locations in Duval County. Since then, he has received pushback.

UPDATE: The Lot J COVID-19 testing site is moving to Regency area on July 15 and will be indoors so it will not be affected by the weather. More details to come.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry hosted a virtual news conference from his home rather than from his office Tuesday after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Curry said he has since tested negative for the virus, but wanted to take an extra step out of an abundance of caution.

He says he's been in constant contact with his staff who have made him aware of the latest hospital numbers.

As of Tuesday, there are 375 COVID-19 patients being treated at hospitals in Jacksonville. Of those, 68 of those patients are in ICU.

Curry says that while the city is looking at more COVID-19 hospitalizations than in April, the number of patients in the ICU are much lower. He said the city is currently experiencing a 8.1% positive testing rate, much lower than the Florida average of roughly 15%.

Florida House Rep. Anothony Sabatini announced Monday that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of his client against the City of Jacksonville regarding the "unconstitutional mandate" of wearing a mask in public.

The announcement took place at a rally in front of the Duval County Courthouse at Jacksonville 'Freedom Rally.'

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of Jason French, a local business owner who says he has been negatively impacted by the mandate. Sabatini is representing him throughout the process and says his client is filing the suit to "end the gross abuse of government power by Mayor Lenny Curry and his office."

On Sunday, Florida eclipsed 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 which comes just two weeks after Florida passed the 100,000 threshold.

But a lot has changed between the first 100,000 cases and the next, most notably the dramatic decline in the death toll - which dropped by more than 82%.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the testing-to-positive case ratio has remained basically the same.

DeSantis said that the main drivers of the numbers now include the younger population as they continue to go out and socialize.