American E-Kart Championship to be held in Jacksonville

The total purse of the series is over $40,000 every year and the Grand Champion each year receives a $10,000 cash prize.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 American E-Kart Championship is officially on!

The American E-Kart Championship will officially be held January 20 to 23, 2022 at Autobahn Indoor Speedway in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We look forward to welcoming the best e-kart racers in the nation, all of our participating track owners and our amazing sponsors to the sunshine state for some great racing and to crown the next fastest e-kart racer in America and winner of the $10,000 grand prize," said event organizers.

The event will be live-streamed through Facebook and other additional platforms throughout the weekend to stay updated with the action.

Wait, but what is E-kart? The American E-Kart Championship (AEKC) powered by Monster Energy is the premiere electric karting series in North America.

